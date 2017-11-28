Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'BJP isn't party, it is management company,' says Hardik Patel

After Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat will go for polls in December.
Here are important excerpts from Hardik Patel's interview during ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan:
- BJP to get around 80 seats in Gujarat: Hardik Patel
- True "Vikas" (development) is providing employment opportunities for youths: Hardik Patel
- BJP isn't party, it is management company: Hardik Patel
- Who says more than 50% reservation isn’t possible. Supreme Court hasn’t made any law: Hardik Patel
- Our priority, right now, is to defeat BJP: Hardik Patel
In Gujarat, which is a home state of PM Narendra Modi, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.
In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Nov 2017 12:28 PM