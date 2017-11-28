Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'BJP isn't party, it is management company,' says Hardik Patel

Here are important excerpts from Hardik Patel's interview during ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan:



BJP to get around 80 seats in Gujarat: Hardik Patel



True "Vikas" (development) is providing employment opportunities for youths: Hardik Patel



BJP isn't party, it is management company: Hardik Patel



Who says more than 50% reservation isn’t possible. Supreme Court hasn’t made any law: Hardik Patel



Our priority, right now, is to defeat BJP: Hardik Patel



After Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat will go for polls in December.In Gujarat, which is a home state of PM Narendra Modi, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.