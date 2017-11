In Amreli district's Bhavnagar Somnath National Highway, a group of eleven lions were seen strolling through the road. The video was made on the highway which is on the Rajula tehsil's Jolapur river. Video is going viral on social media.In the video it can be seen a pride of majestic Indian Lions are crossing the road from one point to another.The local authorities have no information regarding the incident.With the lion population slowly rising, large numbers of lions have started venturing out of the Gir Sanctuary and have reached up to adjoining areas of Amreli and Bhavnagar districts.