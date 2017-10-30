Gujarat polls: Rupani questions Hardik’s stand; Patidar leader goes in huddle with Rahul

Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “Hardik must clear his stand. Congress has already cleared its stand on Patidars and has not done anything to favour Patidars”. He further questioned why Hardik is tagging along with Congress.Responding to the same, Hardik Patel said “I am fighting for the reservation of Patels, against unemployment and our right. What problem does Rupani have with it?” He also said “What does Rupani have to do with my stand?”Hardik further said that “We are set to hold a meeting with Congress committee on Monday and would clear our stand thereafter”.Paditar committee’s 11 members are set to hold a meeting with Congress state Chief Bharat Singh Solanki at Congress office at 2:30 pm on Monday.Rupani’s question has mounted a lot of pressure on Congress.As per Supreme Court order, no state can give over 50% reservations, and Gujarat already has 49% reserved population. In such a case, even Congress cannot do much about Patidars’ demand.Congress on the other hand is talking about another quota in the state that is EBC and is talking about giving 29% reservation to them. Congress is further promising giving reservation to Patidars, out of this 29%.Hardik is not ready for accepting this proposal of Congress because BJP gave 10% reservation to EBCs last year, which was dissolved by HC within 4 months.Therefore, a decision on the fate of Congress and Hardik will be taken on Tuesday, post their meeting.