Gujarat polls: Hardik to make big revelation on sex CD case in Mansa rally today

Gujarat: Patidar leader Hardik Patel is set to make a big revelation on his sex CD scam, where he was seen in a compromising position with a girl. Hardik has called a rally in Mansa district in Gandhinagar, where he claims to spill the beans.Hours after Hardik’s sex CD was in public space, the young leader promised to remove the cover from the truth that is behind the scandal.As per Patidar community leaders’ claims, CM “Rupani was behind the sex tapes”.Hardik has also finally given an ultimatum to Congress party for its stand on reservation for Patidars. Congress has been hand-in-glove with Patidars but has not really cleared their stand on OBC quota demand of Patiadars.This comes after Hardik had already held a meeting with seninor Congress leaders after Bharatiya Janta Party questioned his stand on the issue. CM Vijay Rupani while addressing a press conference had urged Hardik to clear his stand on Congress because; the demands which are being sought by Hardik cannot be fulfilled by Congress as well.As per Supreme Court order no state can give over 50% reservations, and Gujarat already enjoys 50% reservation, therefore it is impossible for Congress to fulfill Patidars’ demands who are seeking reservation for 2/3of Patel community.