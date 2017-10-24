Gujarat polls: Deputy CM Nitin Patel’s SHOCKING statement on Congress sparks a row

Gujarat: At the time when Assembly polls are around the corner in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel made a shocking statement. Patel on Monday took a jibe at Congress and said, “Congress can even welcome terrorists like Hafiz Saeed in the party in order to come in power”.The controversial statement has spared a massive row and has attracted a lot of criticism from the opposition.The statement comes after two front-foot leaders of Patidar reservation row, Reshma and Varun Patel joined Bharatiya Janta Party after leaving Hardik Patel’s movement seeking reservation for Patels. The same is being considered a master-stroke of party Chief Amit Shah.Reshma and Varun accused Hardik Patel of cheating the public while addressing a press brief, when Hardik Patel’s followers reached the spot and started opposing the two.Considering that around 15% of state population comprises of Patels, every party is trying its best to attract the community in towards them in order to secure a huge percentage of vote bank.At least 80 seats have been influenced by Patel community.Of total 182 MLAs, 44 MLAs of Bharatiya Janta Party come from Patel community.Patels who are seeking reservations, are angry from Government for not receiving the same so far.Though the government has been trying every bit to lure the Patels, but, it’s very difficult to provide them with reservations; akin to SC order which says “no state can give reservations over 50% of population”, and Gujarat has already reserved its 50% share.