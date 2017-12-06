Gujarat polls: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani’s car attacked, blames BJP

Gujarat: Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani on Tuesday faced an attack on one of the cars of his convoy while he was campaigning in the poll-bound Gujarat. The leader has alleged that Bharatiya Janta Party leaders are behind the attack.34-year-old Mevani is fighting against Vijay Chakravarthi of BJP from Vadagam in Banaskantha district. The seat is currently held by Congres’ Manibhai Vaghela. Congress had asked Vaghela not to contest from the seat after an agreement with Jignesh.Accusing and condemning BJP for the attack on his convoy, Mevani wrote in a Twitter post - “Friends, supporters of the BJP today attacked me at Takarwada village. The BJP is scared and therefore it is resorting to such acts. But I am a revolutionary, will not get scared".Mevani further claimed that BJP was scared of him and hence it is resorting to such acts. He further questioned PM Modi “if this was his idea or party Chief Amit Shah’s to attack those who are winning the election”, asserting that “This is not Gujarat’s tradition”.Bharatiya Janta Party have therefore termed Mevani’s claims as baseless and false.Mevani is contesting as an independent candidate with outside support of the Congress. The constituency is reserved for SC candidates.