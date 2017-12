Nitin Patel unhappy with portfolios, Hardik Patel wants him to join Congress

New Delhi: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is disappointed for losing key portfolios that he possessed during the previous tenure.Patel has demanded that he should be returned all the portfolios, including Finance, Petroleum and Urban Development.Currently he has been alloted Road and Building, Health, Medical Education, Narmada, Kalpsar and Capital Project.His junior Saurabh Patel has been given the Finance portfolio. The other two are held by chief minister Vijay Rupani."There is nothing wrong in asking for my portfolios back as it is about my self-respect. What is the point of being the deputy chief minister if I hold less important portfolios. I have aired my disagreement to the right person. I do not want to talk much on the issue, but will reveal everything when the time is right," Patel was quoted by DNA newspaper.On Thursday, a meeting was supposed to be held at 5:00pm, it got delayed and started at around 9:00pm as Rupani, Patel and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani held a four-hour long meeting at the chief minister's residence before arriving at the state secretariat for the cabinet meet. The BJP leaders took time in pacifying Patel who is still discontented.Rupani evaded questions on Patel on Saturday.Meanwhile, observing the discontent, Patidar leader Hardik Patel seized the opportunity to offer Nitin Patel a position in the Congress party. “Justice not done with Nitin Patel. He has worked hard,” he said.ALSO READ: Madrasa teacher lands in jail for molesting female students in Lucknow The BJP government was sworn-in for the sixth time in Gujarat on December 26.