Nitin Patel unhappy with portfolios, Hardik Patel wants him to join Congress

Patel has demanded that he should be returned all the portfolios, including Finance, Petroleum and Urban Development.
ALSO READ: Palestine envoy meets terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pak after India votes in its favour in UN
Currently he has been alloted Road and Building, Health, Medical Education, Narmada, Kalpsar and Capital Project.
His junior Saurabh Patel has been given the Finance portfolio. The other two are held by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
"There is nothing wrong in asking for my portfolios back as it is about my self-respect. What is the point of being the deputy chief minister if I hold less important portfolios. I have aired my disagreement to the right person. I do not want to talk much on the issue, but will reveal everything when the time is right," Patel was quoted by DNA newspaper.
ALSO READ: Kejriwal and Sisodia head to Andamans for vacation, no clarity on Vishwas' RS berth
On Thursday, a meeting was supposed to be held at 5:00pm, it got delayed and started at around 9:00pm as Rupani, Patel and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani held a four-hour long meeting at the chief minister's residence before arriving at the state secretariat for the cabinet meet. The BJP leaders took time in pacifying Patel who is still discontented.
Rupani evaded questions on Patel on Saturday.
Meanwhile, observing the discontent, Patidar leader Hardik Patel seized the opportunity to offer Nitin Patel a position in the Congress party. “Justice not done with Nitin Patel. He has worked hard,” he said.
ALSO READ: Madrasa teacher lands in jail for molesting female students in Lucknow
The BJP government was sworn-in for the sixth time in Gujarat on December 26.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 30 Dec 2017 11:27 AM