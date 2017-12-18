Gujarat, HP poll results endorsement of Modi's governance and economic agenda: Mehbooba

: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today congratulated Narendra Modi, saying the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results were an endorsement of the governance and developmental agenda of his government.Mufti hoped that the prime minister would give a new impetus to the development agenda."These results are an endorsement of his government's governance, developmental and economic agenda," she said in a statement.The chief minister said that under the determined leadership of Modi, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had nurtured the hope of resolution of their problems and difficulties.