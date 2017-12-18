Gujarat, HP poll results endorsement of Modi's governance and economic agenda: Mehbooba

Mufti hoped that the prime minister would give a new impetus to the development agenda.
"These results are an endorsement of his government's governance, developmental and economic agenda," she said in a statement.
The chief minister said that under the determined leadership of Modi, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had nurtured the hope of resolution of their problems and difficulties.
First Published: 18 Dec 2017 07:57 PM