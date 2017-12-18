 Gujarat, HP poll results endorsement of Modi's governance and economic agenda: Mehbooba
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Gujarat, HP poll results endorsement of Modi's governance and economic agenda: Mehbooba

Gujarat, HP poll results endorsement of Modi's governance and economic agenda: Mehbooba

The chief minister said that under the determined leadership of Modi, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had nurtured the hope of resolution of their problems and difficulties

By: || Updated: 18 Dec 2017 08:04 PM
Gujarat, HP poll results endorsement of Modi's governance and economic agenda: Mehbooba

AFP PHOTO

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today congratulated Narendra Modi, saying the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results were an endorsement of the governance and developmental agenda of his government.

Mufti hoped that the prime minister would give a new impetus to the development agenda.

"These results are an endorsement of his government's governance, developmental and economic agenda," she said in a statement.

The chief minister said that under the determined leadership of Modi, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had nurtured the hope of resolution of their problems and difficulties.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'He's not a patriot': BJP MLA questions Virat Kohli's patriotism for marrying in Italy

trending now

TV
Bigg Boss 11 ex contestant Sapna Chaudhary all set for ...
INDIA
Prem Kumar Dhumal loses Himachal elections: Here is the ...
VIDEO
125 crore people can see development except Rahul Gandhi, says ...