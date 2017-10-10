Gujarat Govt reduces petrol & diesel prices by Rs 2.93 and Rs 2.72 respectively

Gujarat: Days ahead of Assembly elections in the state, the government on Tuesday gave a huge relief to the people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel prices by 4%.The same would in-turn reduce the petrol cost by Rs 2.93 and diesel by Rs 2.72.The announcement was made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday while addressing a press conference.Speaking on the same, Chief Minister said, “We are cutting down VAT on fuel by 4%; price of petrol to come down by Rs 2.93, diesel by Rs 2.72”.Increased fuel prices were being condemned by the opposition for a long time and were likely to go against the government in the wake of forthcoming elections.The new prices will be implemented from midnight.After slashing the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, the central government had asked the states to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in order to provide further relief to consumers.