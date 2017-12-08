UP CM Yogi speaks on Mani Shankar Aiyer's 'neech jibe'

Speaking on the same, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with ABP news said, “The statement made by Congress leader reflects the values of the party”. He further said “It is ok to have differences in politics, but ideological differences shouldn’t be turned into personal enmity”.“This isn’t the first time Aiyer has made such a statement against Prime Minister, and PM being an icon for the whole country, the statement is an insult of 125 crore people of the country” CM added.CM further refused the charges that similar statements have been made by BJP leaders as well for Rahul Gandhi. Speaking on the same, Yogi said “We need not and have never made such statements because we don’t treat anyone as competition in the Gujarat elections”.Yogi further lashed out at Rahul saying, “he is fooling the people by visiting various temples.Aiyer's statement has come 2 days before the polling day for first phase of assembly elections.Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said on Twitter the action showed the party's "Gandhian leadership" and respect for political rivals.He asked Modi if he would "display such courage", in an apparent dig at the prime minister for not initiating action against BJP leaders who used similar language to describe Congress leaders.