 UP CM Yogi speaks on Mani Shankar Aiyer's 'neech jibe'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • UP CM Yogi speaks on Mani Shankar Aiyer's 'neech jibe'

UP CM Yogi speaks on Mani Shankar Aiyer's 'neech jibe'

“The statement made by Congress leader reflects the values of the party”

By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 10:44 AM
UP CM Yogi speaks on Mani Shankar Aiyer's 'neech jibe'

Mani Shankar Aiyer controversy: Yogi condemns suspended Cong leader

New Delhi: Massive controversy has spurred over Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyer’s ‘neech aadmi’ jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  BJP is fuming even after Congress has suspended Aiyer from the party on Thursday stating disciplinary reasons.

Speaking on the same, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with ABP news said, “The statement made by Congress leader reflects the values of the party”. He further said “It is ok to have differences in politics, but ideological differences shouldn’t be turned into personal enmity”.

“This isn’t the first time Aiyer has made such a statement against Prime Minister, and PM being an icon for the whole country, the statement is an insult of 125 crore people of the country” CM added.

ALSO READ: Didn't mean 'low-born' when I said 'neech', clarifies Aiyar

CM further refused the charges that similar statements have been made by BJP leaders as well for Rahul Gandhi. Speaking on the same, Yogi said “We need not and have never made such statements because we don’t treat anyone as competition in the Gujarat elections”.

Yogi further lashed out at Rahul saying, “he is fooling the people by visiting various temples.

Aiyer's statement has come 2 days before the polling day for first phase of assembly elections.

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said on Twitter the action showed the party's "Gandhian leadership" and respect for political rivals.

He asked Modi if he would "display such courage", in an apparent dig at the prime minister for not initiating action against BJP leaders who used similar language to describe Congress leaders.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Cyclone Ockhi: Over 180 people rescued off Lakshadweep coast

trending now

INDIA
'Neech' remark against PM: Cong suspends Aiyar from party's ...
INDIA
Gujarat Elections: Voting for 1st phase tomorrow; Modi, Rahul ...
VIDEO
It is no good crying over spilt milk, say ...