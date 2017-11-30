Gujarat assembly elections: Will waive off farmer loan within 10 days if brought to power, promises Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat: With Assembly Elections around the corner in the state, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a rally in Amreli and made several announcements. Gandhi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of making ‘hollow’ promises to the people of Gujarat.While speaking to the gathering Rahul promised to waive off farmer loan within 10 days if his government comes to power.“I will waive off loans on farmers if Congress government is formed, it is not a big thing to do”Gandhi further hit at Nano factory projects in the state saying, “Nano Factory in Gujarat gets 24-hour power supply but have you seen a single Nano car plying on the road?”He further condemned the current social scenario in the state saying, “Have seen it for the first time that people from all walks of life are protesting in Gujarat. Only 5-10% of people in the state are not protesting who happen to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends and fly via private planes.He further criticized PM Modi saying that he has been delaying parliamentary proceedings because he wants to avoid a discussion on Jay Shah (BJP Chief Amit Shah’s son).Rahul also said that “If Patidars, backwards, women or farmers question government, then government would resort to guns and Modiji’s police will bash you up”.Gandhi also attacked the Government over its demonetisation policy saying “It was Modijis way of helping the rich convert their black money into white at the cost of common and poor people”,Despite massive controversy and attack over mentioning of Gandhi’s name in Non-Hindu visitors of Somanth temple, Congress Vice President maintained his silence on the issue and did not speak on the same.The entry in the visitors register was filled by a media co-ordinator named Manoj Tyagi. However, Rahul's signature was not seen next to his name.Congress VP was on Wednesday attacked by party leader Shehzad Poonawala, who accused stated that Gandhi’s election as Congress party Chief which is likely to take place post Gujarat election as ‘nepotism’ and saying it isn’t an election but selection.Rahul chose to maintain his silence on Poonawala’s statement, which was condemned by his brother Tehseen Poonawal, who happens to Robert Vadra’s brother-in-law.