Gujarat Elections: ‘Was offered Rs 5cr against Surat rally’ claims Hardik Patel

Gujarat: With only days left Gujarat to go polls, fresh controversies and claims are mounting in the state every day. As per claims of Patidar leader Hradik Patel a Gujarat-based businessman offered him Rs 5 crore to not address a rally in Surat.Now the question arises, who is afraid of Hardik’s rally?Hardik made the revelation while addressing a rally in Surat, but refrained from sharing the name of the person who called him.Massive turnover could be seen in Patel’s Surat rally, which witnessed stone-pelting ahead of the rally.A Bharatiya Janta Party worker has been accused of pelting stones at Patidar leader’s rally.Hardik believes that it is the wrath of people against the incumbent government that drives such massive gathering at his rallies.Hardik Patel is now a significant figure in Gujarat election. He represents the Patidar community and shot to prominence with the Patidar agitation two years ago. The Patels, who are represented by Hardik account for 15 percent of Gujarat's population.Hardik's mega rallies are said to give a good competition to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His 10-km roadshow from Katargam to Yogi Chowk is taking place 70 km away from Bharuch, where PM Modi is addressing a rally.