 Gujarat Elections: Voting for 1st phase tomorrow; Modi, Rahul begin campaigning for 2nd
The campaigning for the first day ended on Thursday

By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 08:01 AM
Gujarat Elections: Campaigning for second phase begins/ Representational image

Gujarat: The voting for the first phase of Assembly Elections in Gujarat is set to take place on Saturday. The campaigning for the same ended on Thursday. Voting would take place for 89 seats of 19 districts. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi would begin their campaigning for the second phase of the elections on Friday.

Election Commission issues order:

The Election Commission is learnt to have advised the government not to publicise GST rate cuts on certain popular consumables in poll-bound Gujarat as it could influence voters in the state.

It, however, has allowed advertisement of simplified tax procedure without mentioning any products, functionaries in the poll panel said on Thursday.

"On the first draft, the EC has advised that any publicity which could influence voters should not be done. Of course, people have to be made aware of procedures so the commission has approved of that proposal," a functionary said.

The commission has advised that advertisements on GST rate cuts can take place after the second phase is over on December 14.

The Election Commission had earlier allowed the Centre to release the second instalment of funds under the MNREGA scheme for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat with a rider that there will be "absolutely" no publicity in this regard.

The counting of votes for Gujarat polls is set to take place on December 18.

