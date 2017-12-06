Gujarat assembly elections: Find out how hot is the satta market

New Delhi: With the first phase of Gujarat elections just around the corner, bets worth Rs 500-600 crore are being placed in the satta market.The bookies are predicting that BJP will secure 101-103 seats, a range that’s over the magic figure. Congress, on the other hand, is expected to get between 71-73 seats in the 182-member assembly.Bookies are offering Rs 1.5 for BJP winning 110 seats, Rs 3.5 for 125 seats. The stakes are higher if BJP wins 150 seats and the offer goes up to Rs 7. In the case of Congress, Rs 3 will be given if they win 99-100 seats while Rs 1.10 for 75 seats. The returns are quite higher for an unlikely Congress victory.Meanwhile, forty paise is being offered on Vijay Rupani to again take up the chief ministerial post while 55 paise is riding on Nitin Patel’s election as CM.“Vijay Rupani is the hot favourite. His rate is 40 paise. Nitin Patel’s is 55 paise. No bets placed on any Congress leader,” a bookie said.