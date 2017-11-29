Gujarat Elections: Rahul lashes out at PM Modi, questions ‘Do you need 45 yrs to build houses you promised?’

Gujarat: The fire of Assembly Elections in Gujarat is at its peak with both Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party taking constant jibes at each other.Congress Vice President Rahul on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by questioning the promise of building 50 lakh new houses in Gujarat made by him.Taking on Twitter account Rahul said, ‘Gujarat will seek answers of work done by Bharatiya Janta Party in 22 years’. He further added saying, “PM promised to construct 50 lakh houses in 2012; and built only 4.72 lakh in 5 years, he should answer if he would take another 45 years to construct the remaining houses”.The jibe comes only days ahead of polling in Gujarat.Both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will be present in the state on Wednesday to address multiple rallies in order to woo the voters.Rahul will begin his tour on Wednesday by visiting Somnath temple. This would be his 19temple visit in the wake of polls in Gujarat.Even PM Modi would address four rallies in the state.These rallies would aim at covering the 18 seats which would go to poll on December 9.The counting of votes for all the phases in Gujarat is set to take place on December 18.