Gujarat Elections: Rahul Gandhi raises Jay Shah issue, says ‘Why has PM stopped talking about corruption”







गुजरात में 22 सालों से भाजपा की सरकार है।

मैं केवल इतना पूछूंगा-

क्या कारण है इस बार प्रधानमंत्री जी के भाषणों में ‘विकास’ गुम है?

मैंने गुजरात के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से 10 सवाल पूछे, उनका भी जवाब नहीं।

पहले चरण का प्रचार ख़त्म होने तक घोषणा पत्र नहीं।



तो क्या अब ‘भाषण ही शासन’ है?



— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 9, 2017

Gujarat: As the polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Gujarat was underway, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Patan's Harij took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “he has stopped talking about corruption ever since Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah has corruption charges against him”.Lashing out at PM, Gandhi said that PM has been changing the agenda of election over and over again, Mentioning Mani Shankar Aiyer controversy, PM said “when Mani Shankar controversy happened, PM said we will make this agenda of the election. But, PM hasn’t raised the issue of corruption throughout the election because “Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s company converted Rs 50 thousand in 3 crore in period of 1year”.Gandhi on Saturday took another snipe at PM Modi saying, “What is the reason that PM Modi’s speeches these days don’t have a mention of development?” Gandhi further said, “I asked 10 questions from Gujarat’s report card from PM, to which he couldn’t reply. He couldn’t present a manifesto till the polling for first phase was over”.The polling for second phase of Gujarat is set to take place on December 14. The counting of votes for both the phases is set to take place on December 18.