Gujarat elections exit poll: Clear majority for BJP with 117 seats, Congress way behind



#ABPExitPoll

North Gujarat region (53 seats)

BJP- 32-38 seats (49% vote share)

Cong- 16-22 seats (42% vote share)

Others- 0 seats (09% vote share)https://t.co/uIkx5YrwMx pic.twitter.com/r1u2ZQwx4Y



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 14, 2017



#ABPExitPoll



South Gujarat region (35 seats)



BJP- 21-27 seats (52% vote share)

Cong- 9-13 seats (40% vote share)

Others- 0-1 (08% vote share) pic.twitter.com/KKcxLMigmh



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 14, 2017





#ABPExitPoll: 54 seats of Saurashtra-Kutch region sees BJP getting 31-37 seats, Congress likely to get 16-22 seats, Others 0-2 https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ pic.twitter.com/bQmYhjMMNr

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 14, 2017



#ABPExitPoll

Central Gujarat region (40 seats) (Data till 2pm)



BJP- 21-27 seats (47% vote share)

Cong- 13-19 seats (42% vote share)

Others- 0 seats (11% vote share) pic.twitter.com/nRoZ5EljSH



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 14, 2017



According to the survey, BJP is set to retain Gujarat with 117 seats while Congress may win only 64 seats. The saffron party is likely to secure 49 per cent vote share while the Congress may manage only 41 per cent.: BJP is likely to secure 49 per cent vote share in the region, Congress will get somewhere around 42 per cent. With this, BJP is winning 32-38 seats while Congress is getting 16-22 seats.: Out of 35 seats in South Gujarat region, ABP News-CSDS exit poll predicted a clean sweep for BJP. The saffron party is likely to get 21-27 seats with 52 per cent vote share. Congress is like to win 9-13 seats with 40 per cent vote share.: The region is all set to go the saffron way, with exit poll predicting 49 per cent vote share for BJP and 41 per cent for Congress. With this, BJP may get 31-37 seats, Congress is likely to win 16-22.: BJP- 21-27 seats (47 per cent vote share; Congress- 13-19 seats (42 cent vote share)A party has to win 92 seats or more to form a government in the state.In the 2012 Assembly polls in Gujarat, the BJP had won 115 seats, the Congress 61 and others, six.Soon after voting ended in the second and final phase of the election, the Times Now-VMR Exit poll predicted 115 seats for the BJP, 64 for the Congress, and the remaining for other parties.Another exit poll gave the ruling dispensation 108 seats and 74 to the opposition Congress.The Republic-C Voter Exit Poll gave the BJP 108 seats and the Congress, 74.A poll on NDTV said the BJP would get 112 seats and the Congress 70.A survey by 'Aaj Tak' also predicted that the BJP, which has been ruling Gujarat for almost 20 years, would retain power in the state. It said the BJP would emerge as the winner in 99-113 Assembly segments in the state, while the Congress could win 68-82 seats.