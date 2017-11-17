Gujarat Elections: BJP releases its 1st list of candidates; Rupani to contest from Rajkot-W

- Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is set to contest the election from Rajkot West
- Nitin Patel will be contesting the election from Mehsana
- Vaghani is set to contest from Bhavnagar West
- Vasan Ahir would be contesting from Anjar
- Prabhat Patel would contest from Anjar
- Kesha Chouhan got a ticket from Deodar
- PC Branda got a ticket from Bhiloda
- Govind Parmar would contest from Talala
The names were decided in a Central Election Committee meeting of Bharatiya Janta party, in the presence of Amit Shah.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Extrenal Affiars Minsiter Sushma Swaraj, all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.
Both the parties had delayed releasing of their list of candidates. As per sources, one of the main reasons for delay is that both the parties are waiting for the other side to come out with its nominees.
The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the polls - when 89 seats will see voting on December 9 - is November 21.
Here's the complete list of candidates:
First Published: 17 Nov 2017 01:16 PM