Gujarat Elections: BJP releases its 1st list of candidates; Rupani to contest from Rajkot-W



Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is set to contest the election from Rajkot West



Nitin Patel will be contesting the election from Mehsana



Vaghani is set to contest from Bhavnagar West



Vasan Ahir would be contesting from Anjar



Prabhat Patel would contest from Anjar



Kesha Chouhan got a ticket from Deodar



PC Branda got a ticket from Bhiloda



Govind Parmar would contest from Talala



Gujarat: Bharatiya Janta Party on Friday released its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The first list had 70 candidates.The names were decided in a Central Election Committee meeting of Bharatiya Janta party, in the presence of Amit Shah.The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Extrenal Affiars Minsiter Sushma Swaraj, all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.Both the parties had delayed releasing of their list of candidates. As per sources, one of the main reasons for delay is that both the parties are waiting for the other side to come out with its nominees.The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the polls - when 89 seats will see voting on December 9 - is November 21.Here's the complete list of candidates: