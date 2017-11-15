Gujarat elections: Who leaked 'Hardik Patel's sex CD'?

Gujarat: Ashwin Patel, who released ‘scandalous’ video of Patidar leader Hardik Patel has now refused on releasing the 2 CDs, where Patel was seen in a compromising position with two women.Earlier, Palte had claimed that he has many more such CDs against Hardik, which he would make public very soon.Palte has now also claimed that the CDs have been released by someone close to Hardik and he is ready to prove the credibility of the same.He also challenged the Patidar leader to prove if the CDs are doctored.Speaking on the same Hardik said, “This is a poll strategy of BJP, since elections are around the corner”. He further added saying, “He is an open book and need not hide anything from him”.He also lashed out at the government, saying “the people are not interested in CDs of a 22-year-old, but in the work done by Government in 22 years”.Two videos of Hardik Patel surfaced just days few days ahead of Gujarat elections.In one of the videos, a man resembling Hardik was seen having sex with a woman, whereas in another 2other men were present in the room along with Hardik and a girl.The videos have put a moral pressure on Patel, who has been fighting for the rights of Patels and seeking an OBC quota for them.