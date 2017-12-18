Gujarat Elections 2017 Result: Hardik Patel to address press conference at 2:30 pm; Here's what to expect

What to expect from Hardik Patel's press conference?

Quota spearhead Hardik Patel, who had announced his support to the Congress party, will address a press conference on Monday at 2:30 pm amid counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Assemblies elections.Most likely Patidar leader Hardik Patel will allege EVM tampering as a result for Congress' defeat in the state.On Saturday, he had said that Exit Polls results will turn out to be false and if EVMs do not "malfunction" then BJP will lose the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017."I think Exit Polls results will turn out to be false. If EVMs do not malfunction then BJP will lose the election. I have 100% doubts on EVMs," stressed PAAS leader, reported news agency ANI."Why are VVPATs used in the first place? It is used for smooth counting of votes wherever there is a fault. I did not understand Supreme Court's stand on the issue," Hardik Patel said commenting on Supreme Court declining to interfere in the issue of VVPAT verification.