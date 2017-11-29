Gujarat Elections: Rahul Gandhi declared as non-Hindu in Somnath temple's visitors' book



New Delhi: A new controversy broke out on Wednesday afternoon after Congress VP Rahul Gandhi's name was mentioned in the register meant for non-Hindu visitors entering Somnath Temple, Gujarat.The entry in the visitors register was filled by a media co-ordinator named Manoj Tyagi . However, Rahul's signature was not seen next to his name.Rahul was accompanied by Ahmed Patel, political advisor to Sonia Gandhi. His name was also written in the visitors book.As soon as the news broke out, three local Congress leaders visited the temple to scrutinise the entry.Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly ridiculed by the BJP for visiting a string of temples in the state during the election campaign. The Congress said Rahul's visit to the temples was aimed at countering the Hindutva ideology of the BJP and the RSS.Rahul has often come under attack by right-wing leaders questioning the religious faith he actually follows"He should first declare he is Hindu, I suspect he is Christian and has Church inside 10 Janpath," said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy recently said while speaking to ANI.In 2012, Rahul had claimed he was 'a Brahmin' at a party review meeting.Further details are awaited