Gujarat elections: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign on Nov 27, will address 8 rallies

In the state where the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP after a hiatus over two decades, the BJP is banking upon PM Narendra Modi's popularity to clinch the state once again.On the morning of November 27, Modi will address people in Bhuj town of Kutch district and later in the day in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference.On November 29, Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat."Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it," said Yadav.The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 assembly seats, will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.While 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.On November 26 and 27, several prominent BJP leaders will address rallies in different parts of state where the first phase of polling is scheduled to be held.The star campaigners include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states -- Yogi Adityanath and Vasundhara Raje -- as well as several Gujarat BJP leaders, said Yadav."On November 26 and 27, our star campaigners will address rallies in all the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase," he added.While Congress is using all possible political formulas to end its 22 years of political exile in Gujarat, the BJP has now turned to magicians to help the party retain its saffron fortress in the upcoming Assembly elections.In the state, where the ruling BJP is facing a tough fight this time, the party has improvised with bringing magicians in the field to seek votes for its candidates.In BJP's 'magic campaign' 36 teams of magicians will cover 144 constituencies and reach out to 800 villages in 20 days."We have formed 36 teams of magicians which will travel to 144 constituencies to campaign for the party. From 8 am to 10 pm, these teams will work with party workers to tell people, in an innovative way, about the development that has taken place during BJP rule," a Gujarat BJP leader said.