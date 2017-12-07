Aiyar's 'neech' remark: Modi fires salvos at ‘Mughlai mindset’ of Congress leader



#BJP spokesperson @GVLNRAO turns emotional in ABP News' debate on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar calling @narendramodi 'neech' (low-life) in an interview. Rao refuses to speak on the raging issue while holding a placard mentioning ' I Protest' https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOkpic.twitter.com/eUxncw4qiQ

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 7, 2017



BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said.

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

neech" (low-life)Aiyar, in a personal attack at Modi, had called Prime Minister a "low-life" who is practicing "dirty politics"."Yes, they called me 'Neech' but our value systems are strong. We have nothing to say to such elements. Our answer will come through the ballot box. We have seen enough insults from them. They insulted me when I was CM. They called me 'Maut Ka Saudagar' and wanted to jail me," Modi said while addressing a public rally in Surat."This Mughlai Mindset sees everyone as 'Neech.' What all have they called us- donkeys, Neech, Gandi Naali Ke Keede...the people of Gujarat will give a fitting answer to such deplorable language," he told the gathering.Modi said Congress leaders are speaking in a language that is not acceptable in a democracy."One Congress leader, who has studied in best institutions, served as a diplomat, was a Minister in Cabinet, he said Modi is 'Neech.' This is insulting. This is nothing but a Mughalai Mindset," he said."You all have seen me- I have been CM and PM. Has anyone had to hold his or her head in shame due to me? Have I done any shameful thing? Them why are they calling me 'Neech'," he added.Modi said he was targetted because he came from a poor section of society."They can call me 'Neech'- Yes, I am from the poor section of society and will spend every moment of my life to work for the poor, Dalits, Tribals and OBC communities. They can keep their language we will do our work," Modi said.Modi said that he never insulted anyone like this during his tenure as Chief Minister or even now as the Prime Minister."I beg to the people of India- please let them be. Let them keep calling me 'Neech' we will not respond. In our hearts, we do not have this mindset and want to congratulate them for theirs. If anything- we will answer them for their mindset by our votes on 9th and 14th," he added.Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao turned emotional in ABP News' debate on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark. He refused to speak on the raging issue while holding a placard mentioning ' I Protest'.Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi asked Mani Shankar Aiyar to apologise saying he does not appreciate the tone and language used."BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said," he tweeted.PM Modi is on a daily basis using filthy words against the Congress party. By saying 'neech', I meant 'low', if there's some other meaning to it then I apologise, he said. I apologise if PM Modi felt I meant 'low-born', which I do not think he is, he stressed.