Gujarat Election phase 2: Many important faces to cast their vote today

Gujarat: Many big and important faces are going to cast their votes on phase 2 of elections in Gujarat, the voting for which began at 8 am on Thursday.Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, BJP Chief Amit Shah and also Alpesh Thakor will be casting their votes.Speaking on the same, Hardik Patel’s parents said “All Patidars are together and will back Hardik. Everyone agrees that a change is important”.Speaking to ABP News, teary eyed mother of Hardik Patel said she feels scared for her son as he is leading such a huge moment.851 candidates spread across 14 districts in North and central Gujarat will test their luck in the second phase of polling.The voting will take place between 8 am to 5 pm and in total, and 2 crore 22 lakh voters will exercise their constitutional right.The influential Patidar community, which accounts for around 12 per cent of the state's population, could prove to be the 'X factor' in the polls, in which Hardik Patel has pledged support to the Congress and appealed to the people to "uproot the BJP" this time.Counting of votes will take place on December 18.