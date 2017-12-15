Gujarat election exit poll: 30 journalists predict winner of Gujarat

The Congress, however, rejected the surveys and said that the out would different than what was projected by the exit polls.
In a bid to portray another clear picture of the ground reality, we asked 30 senior journalists their opinion on the basis of the popular support among the people of Gujarat.
Live Updates:
According to the scribes, BJP is likely to secure 27 seats in the Saurashtra-Kutch region whereas the Congress may get 25. The region has constituencies.
#ABPExitPoll Journalists covering and reporting widely on Saurashtra-Kutch (54 seats) elections predict a neck-and-neck battle between BJP and Congress in this region. #GujaratElection2017 https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ pic.twitter.com/5mpWPzsdsa
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 15, 2017
ABP News exit poll had on Thursday predicted 31-37 seats for BJP and 16-22 for Congress in Saurashtra-Kutch region.
In South Gujarat, journalists covering Assembly elections predict 21 seats for BJP and 14 for Congress.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 15 Dec 2017 06:16 PM