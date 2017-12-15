 Gujarat election exit poll: 30 journalists predict winner of Gujarat
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Gujarat election exit poll: 30 journalists predict winner of Gujarat

Gujarat election exit poll: 30 journalists predict winner of Gujarat

By: || Updated: 15 Dec 2017 06:28 PM
Gujarat election exit poll: 30 journalists predict winner of Gujarat
NEW DELHI: All exit polls had on Thursday predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the Assembly elections held in Gujarat, giving the saffron party seats in the range of 99-135. A party has to win 92 seats or more to form a government in the state.

The Congress, however, rejected the surveys and said that the out would different than what was projected by the exit polls.

In a bid to portray another clear picture of the ground reality, we asked 30 senior journalists their opinion on the basis of the popular support among the people of Gujarat.

Live Updates:

According to the scribes, BJP is likely to secure 27 seats in the Saurashtra-Kutch region whereas the Congress may get 25. The region has constituencies.



ABP News exit poll had on Thursday predicted 31-37 seats for BJP and 16-22 for Congress in Saurashtra-Kutch region.

In South Gujarat, journalists covering Assembly elections predict 21 seats for BJP and 14 for Congress.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Celebration outside Congress HQ ahead of Rahul's coronation

trending now

INDIA
Govt increases excise duty on foreign Mobile phones, TVs ...
INDIA
Winter Session of Parliament begins, Congress adamant on PM ...
INDIA
SC agrees to Centre's submissions of the deadline of ...