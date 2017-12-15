Gujarat election exit poll: 30 journalists predict winner of Gujarat



#ABPExitPoll Journalists covering and reporting widely on Saurashtra-Kutch (54 seats) elections predict a neck-and-neck battle between BJP and Congress in this region. #GujaratElection2017 https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ pic.twitter.com/5mpWPzsdsa

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 15, 2017

The Congress, however, rejected the surveys and said that the out would different than what was projected by the exit polls.In a bid to portray another clear picture of the ground reality, we asked 30 senior journalists their opinion on the basis of the popular support among the people of Gujarat.Live Updates:According to the scribes, BJP is likely to secure 27 seats in the Saurashtra-Kutch region whereas the Congress may get 25. The region has constituencies.ABP News exit poll had on Thursday predicted 31-37 seats for BJP and 16-22 for Congress in Saurashtra-Kutch region.In South Gujarat, journalists covering Assembly elections predict 21 seats for BJP and 14 for Congress.