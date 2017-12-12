Gujarat Election: Campaigning for phase 2 ends today, PM Modi visits Ambaji temple

Gujarat: Campaigning for second phase of elections in Gujarat is set to end on Tuesday. The voting for the same is going to take place on December 14. The parties would be battling for a total of 93 seats.Just two days ahead of polling for phase two, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Ambaji temple on Sabarmati riverfront via sea plane.The preparations have geared up in Gujarat, even Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel on Monday took out a roadshow in Ahmedabad, despite police denying permission for it, and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for linking the elections to Pakistan, which he said was a "lie".He also criticised the BJP for talking about "Ram Mandir, Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan" during electioneering instead of the future of the local youth.The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener also called upon people from different communities to come together to defeat the "arrogant BJP".Earlier in the day, Hardik took out the 15-km-long roadshow from Bopal area of Ahmedabad.Hundreds of his supporters took out the rally on motorcycles and four-wheelers through the main city area, even as the police said they will take legal action against Patel for holding the roadshow without permission.