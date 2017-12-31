Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel gets Finance Ministry portfolio

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel gets finance ministry portfolio. #Gujarat
This happened after BJP president Amit Shah today reached out to the Deputy Chief Minister, who had delayed taking charge over not getting portfolios of his choice in the new Cabinet.
Patel said "Shah asked me to take charge of my departments, so I will take the charge today. Chief minister Vijay Rupani will meet state Governor O P Kohli in afternoon and give a letter allocating a new department to me,".
The finance portfolio was initially assigned to Saurabh Patel.
Earlier in the day, Patel had said “I have been assured that I will be given suitable departments, I also talked to Amit Shah ji over the phone. I thank him for the assurance,”.
In the previous government, Patel held both Finance and Urban Development departments.
The entire episode caused a political storm in the state as Patidar leader Hardik Patel linked it with the honour of Patel community. Hardik said that the community leaders must understand that Nitin Patel was sidelined despite serving for 27 years in BJP.
