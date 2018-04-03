Gujarat: BJP govt appoints Ahmed Patel as member of State Wakf Board

AHMEDABAD: The BJP government in Gujarat has appointed senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel as a member of the Gujarat State Wakf Board.Patel is among the ten new members appointed to the Board.The state legal department announced the appointments through a notification on Monday.Apart from Patel, Congress MLA from Wankaner, Mohammad Javed Pirzada, has also been made a member.Other members are Sajjad Hira, Afzalkhan Pathan, Amadbhai Jat, Rukaiya Gulamhusenwala, Badruddin Halani, Mirza Sajidhusen, Sirajbhai Makadia and Asmakhan Pathan.Wakf Board looks after the properties dedicated for religious or charitable purposes by Muslims.Tenure of previous members and the board chairman A I Saiyed had ended long ago, said an official of the legal department.As per the Wakf Act of 1995, the new members would elect the chairman from among themselves, he said.