Gujarat battleground: PM Modi, Rahul to address various rallies today

Rahul will begin his campaigning by visiting Somnath temple, which will be his 19temple visit. As polling date is coming closer, Rahul’s campaigning his getting more fierce and intense.This time Gandhi will address rallies and take part in road shows two days at stretch for Congress candidates.Along with resorting to spiritual means for wooing voters in Gujarat, Rahul has also been lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking jibes at him via his Twitter account.Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned for luring voters in his hometown.PM is set to visit area neighbouring Somnath temple on Wednesday. PM is set to organise four rallies in Morbi, Bhavnagar, Somnath and Navsari. These 4 districts have a total 18 Vidhansabha seats, which PM will try and cover.Earlier, PM Modi has addressed rallies in 4 districts on November 27.Polling in these 4 districts is set to take place in first phase on December 9.PM Modi and Rahul are faces of their respective parties for the forthcoming polls. In such a case the bitterness and war of words between them is likely to escalate in the coming days.