Gujarat ATS arrests Farooq Bhana, kingpin of 2002 Godhra train burning case

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist squad (ATS) arrested Farooq Bhana the alleged master mind of 2002 Gujarat Godhra train burning case on Wednesday. A day later, the episode led to massive riots in various parts of the state.Bhana, was absconding since the infamous incident took place. And is accused of playing the key role in setting fire to Sabarmati Express train in which 59 persons were killed at Godhra railway station on February 27, 2002.File picture of the charred bogie of Sabarmati ExpressAccording to reports, Bhana who was a corporator of Godhra municipality, was arrested from Kalol in Panchmahal district where a surreptitious meeting with his family members was to be held.On February 27, 2002 as many as 59 lives were claimed after coach number S-6 of Sabarmati Express train was torched by a mob at Godhra railway station.In 2011, a special court in regard to the case pronounced death sentence to 11 people and life time imprisonment to 20.63 people were acquitted in this case.The convicts have filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court against the trial court's order. The verdict is awaited.