Gujarat Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to kick off Congress' three-day campaign for south Gujarat from today







Gujarat: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Vadodara. He will address a public rally in Bharuch later today. pic.twitter.com/ZUWoAj4haN

— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2017

Campaign for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls is set to get shriller as politicalheavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit the state over the next four days.Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Gujarat's Bharuch on Wednesday. He would kick off his party's three-day campaign for south Gujarat from Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi would visit several villages and towns in tribal-dominated south Gujarat from November 1 to3 as part of the Congress's 'Navsararjan Gujarat Yatra'.The yatra would commence from Jambusar in Bharuch district and culminate in Surat on Friday.Narendra Modi, who had launched a slew of projects in his home state before the poll dates were announced last week, will attend the silver jubilee function of the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on November 2.Modi's visit has been announced by the Bochasanwasi Shri Aksharpurushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).In April this year, the prime minister had paid an emotional tribute to spiritual guru and head of BAPS of Swaminarayan sect Pramukh Swami who died at the sect's temple in Sarangpur in Botad district.Amit Shah, known as the master strategist of the saffron party, will hold deliberations with BJP leaders of different districts between November 4 and 9.Gujarat will go to polls for 182 seats in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up December 18.(With inputs from agencies)