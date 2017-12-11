 Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017: Posters against Salman Nizami surfaced in Ahmedabad
An organisation by the name of Sardar Patel Ekta Manch has put up these posters which read-"Friend of Afzal (Guru) is a traitor for the country."

By: || Updated: 11 Dec 2017 08:07 AM
New Delhi: The politics over Salman Nizami is gaining momentum in Gujarat which is presently undergoing Assembly polls and after the BJP president Amit Shah training guns at Nizami, posters against him have surfaced in Ahmedabad.

An organisation by the name of Sardar Patel Ekta Manch has put up these posters which read-"Friend of Afzal (Guru) is a traitor for the country."



Interestingly, Salman Nizami has already clarified that the tweet related with Afzal Guru was fake as his account was hacked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned about Nizami's tweet in a rally on Saturday.

At the time when that tweet circulated he was a journalist and not member of Congress party, said Salman Nizami in an exclusive conversation with ABP News.

He clarified that for seven years he worked as a journalist.

"We have had held the tricolor flag of our nation in our hands and in future also we will do the same," said Salman Nizami.

"A person should be given chance to explain himself. No one should be declared anti-national in immediately," he added.

