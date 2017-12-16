Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017: 'I have 100% doubts on EVMs,' says Hardik Patel

: Quota spearhead Hardik Patel said on Saturday that Exit Polls results will turn out to be false and if EVMs do not "malfunction" then BJP will lose the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017."I think Exit Polls results will turn out to be false. If EVMs do not malfunction then BJP will lose the election. I have 100% doubts on EVMs," stressed PAAS leader, reported news agency ANI."Why are VVPATs used in the first place? It is used for smooth counting of votes wherever there is a fault. I did not understand Supreme Court's stand on the issue," Hardik Patel said commenting on Supreme Court declining to interfere in the issue of VVPAT verification.It is worth mentioning here that Patidar leader Hardik Patel has extended his support to the Congress party in the politically sensitive state.The result of Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017 will be announced on Monday.Along with Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh result will also be declared on the same day.