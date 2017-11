In a latest development in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, eight to 10 Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders may contest election on Congress ticket, said sources.Hardik Patel has announced his support to Congress.The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017 and all 182 members of the Assembly will be elected and the leader of the largest party or coalition will become the next CM.