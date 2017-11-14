Gujarat Assembly Elections: Second sex CD, allegedly of Hardik Patel, rocks Patidar movement

Gandhinagar: After an alleged sex CD of Hardik Patel rocked the Patidar movement on Monday, another such video has emerged showing him allegedly with a woman along with two other men in a room.The three men in the room have clean shaven heads. The alleged face of Hardik is also not to be seen hence it can’t be established whether it was him along with his party members.On Monday he claimed that the first that went viral was morphed and circulated at the behest of the BJP as part of "dirty politics" to defame him.The BJP rubbished Patel's allegation and dared him to file a police complaint.Talking about the video, Ashwin Sankarsariya told ABP News that he has proof that PAAS leaders across the state have indulged in sexual misdemeanor and have sexually exploited women from the Patidar community.Ashwin said he did not make these videos go viral and gave Hardik a four-day ultimatum to prove his innocence.