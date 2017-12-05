Gujarat Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack on PM Modi



22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल:



जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई

नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई

GST सारी कमाई मार गई

बाकी कुछ बचा तो -

महंगाई मार गई



बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार

बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/FMg4Pm4z2s

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017

Gujarat: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janta Party, just days ahead of Gujarat elections.In a Tweet, Gandhi who is likely to be escalated as party Chief said “cheated tall promises killed us, demonetisation’s loot killed us, GST killed our hard earned money, and the rest was killed by inflation”. Gandhi further questioned PM Modi asking if BJP Government is only for the rich”.This is the seventh day in a row that Gandhi has hit out a question on PM Modi.Earlier, Gandhi had sought questions over inflation, unemployment, pensions etc.PM Modi has however not given a straight answer to anyone of Rahul Gandhi’s questions, but has been taking constant jibes at him during his various rallies across the state.While addressing a gathering Dharampur on Monday, PM said “Gujaratis have a special ability of identifying hoodwinkers"He further lashed out at Congress highlighting Rahul Gandhi’s elevation saying “Congress party leaders themselves agree that Congress is not a party, but a clan”.The phase of polls in Gujarat is going to take place on December 9. The results of all the phases will be out together on December 18.