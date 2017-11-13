Gujarat Assembly Elections: Narendra Modiji tricked Gujarat for 22 years, says Rahul Gandhi (WATCH VIDEO)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who is campaigning in Gujarat ahead of state elections visited the Veer Meghmaya temple in Patan on Monday.Following the temple visit, he interacted with certain tribes and representatives of the Congress party before addressing a rally. At the venue, Gandhi observed a local magician performing tricks and took the opportunity to speak to him to attack PM Narendra Modi.“Like how you showed us magic out here, Narendra Modiji has done the same on the state of Gujarat for the past 22 years. The only difference is you brought out currency notes during your trick, Modiji made it disappear,” Gandhi quipped while shaking hands with the magician.Gandhi has been visiting a number of temples in the state a move that been seen a pro-Hindu one, according to experts.Elections in Gujarat are to be held on December 9and 14. Election in Patan will be held in the second phase. Results will be counted on December 18