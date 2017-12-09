Gujarat Assembly Elections Polling Phase 1: Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers & vote







Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2017

Just before the polling for the phase one of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed people to vote."Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turn out in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," tweeted Modi.Polling will take place in Saurashtra and South Gujarat on Saturday where 977 candidates will try their luck on 89 seats. There are around 2.12 crore voters here.Maximum candidates contesting on a seat are 27 from Jamnagar rural and minimum are three from Jhagadia and Gandevi.Second phase polling is on 14th December and counting of votes will take place on 18 December.