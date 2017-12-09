 Gujarat Assembly Elections Polling Phase 1: Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers & vote
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Gujarat Assembly Elections Polling Phase 1: Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers & vote

Gujarat Assembly Elections Polling Phase 1: Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers & vote

Gujarat Assembly Polls phase 1: Polling will take place in Saurashtra and South Gujarat on Saturday where 977 candidates will try their luck on 89 seats. There are around 2.12 crore voters here.

By: || Updated: 09 Dec 2017 07:45 AM
Gujarat Assembly Elections Polling Phase 1: Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers & vote

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi/Twitter

New Delhi: Just before the polling for the phase one of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed people to vote.

"Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turn out in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," tweeted Modi.






Polling will take place in Saurashtra and South Gujarat on Saturday where 977 candidates will try their luck on 89 seats. There are around 2.12 crore voters here.

MUST READ: OPINION-Gujarat Assembly election: Will Hardik Patel play the role of 'Kingmaker'?

Maximum candidates contesting on a seat are 27 from Jamnagar rural and minimum are three from Jhagadia and Gandevi.



Second phase polling is on 14th December and counting of votes will take place on 18 December.

MUST READ: OPINION-Rahul Gandhi 'Non-Hindu', Amit Shah 'Jain': Does Religion Of A Political Leader Really Matter?

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Cong leader Ahmed Patel says he was never CM candidate for Gujarat & never will be

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Priyank’s girlfriend Divya PAID WHOPPING ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: World's most dangerous commandos set to kill ...
INDIA
Gujarat Assembly Polls: PM Modi lists out Congress leaders ...