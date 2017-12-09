 Gujarat Assembly Elections: PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on 71st birthday
Modi’s greetings came even as the Congress party and the government were locked in a bitter fight in Gujarat polls.

By: || Updated: 09 Dec 2017 11:30 AM
File picture

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday, wishing her a long life and good health.

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health," he tweeted.



Continuing his tirade over Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" remark against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday listed out abuses poured on him by Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and "her family members".





Sonia's son Rahul Gandhi who is all set to replace her as Congress President this morning asked why the narrative 'vikas' is missing from PM Modi's speeches in his rallies. He also asked why the PM hasn't responded to the 10 questions posed by him.







Meanwhile, Congress workers gathered outside 10 Janpath to celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday. Crackers were burst and sweets were distributed. Her son-in-law Robert Vadra also sent out a heartfelt message on Twitter.

