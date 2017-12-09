Gujarat Assembly Elections: PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on 71st birthday



Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2017



They have not called me 'Neech' for the first time yesterday. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too. Why am I 'Neech' - because I was born poor, because I am of a lower caste, because I am a Gujarati? Is that why they hate me: PM @narendramodi



— narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 8, 2017





गुजरात में 22 सालों से भाजपा की सरकार है।



मैं केवल इतना पूछूंगा-

क्या कारण है इस बार प्रधानमंत्री जी के भाषणों में ‘विकास’ गुम है?

मैंने गुजरात के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से 10 सवाल पूछे, उनका भी जवाब नहीं।

पहले चरण का प्रचार ख़त्म होने तक घोषणा पत्र नहीं।



तो क्या अब ‘भाषण ही शासन’ है?

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 9, 2017



Celebrations outside 10 Janpath on Congress President #SoniaGandhi's birthday. She turns 71 today pic.twitter.com/QmBxpiHUGh



— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017



My best wishes to Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday???????? pic.twitter.com/ALhzimwKT1



— Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) December 9, 2017

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday, wishing her a long life and good health."Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health," he tweeted.Modi’s greetings came even as the Congress party and the government were locked in a bitter fight in Gujarat polls.Continuing his tirade over Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" remark against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday listed out abuses poured on him by Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and "her family members".Sonia's son Rahul Gandhi who is all set to replace her as Congress President this morning asked why the narrative 'vikas' is missing from PM Modi's speeches in his rallies. He also asked why the PM hasn't responded to the 10 questions posed by him.Meanwhile, Congress workers gathered outside 10 Janpath to celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday. Crackers were burst and sweets were distributed. Her son-in-law Robert Vadra also sent out a heartfelt message on Twitter.