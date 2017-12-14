Gujarat Assembly Elections phase 2 polling LIVE: Confident Hardik Patel casts his vote

Here are live updates from second phase polling of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017



Nitin Patel casts his vote, appeals to vote for his party





Patidar leader Hardik Patel leaves residence to cast his vote, seems confident of victory





BJP Chief Amit Shah casts his vote and urges people to cast their vote and make "opposers of development lose"





Parents of Hardik Patel Bharat Patel and Usha Patel cast their votes in Viramgam



Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Narendra Modi reaches polling booth to cast her vote



Arun Jaitley to cast his vote at 9:45



PM Modi to cast his vote at 11:45 am



Congress president Rahul Gandhi appeals voters to cast their votes in large number



Amit Shah to vote at 9 am



Voting to commence at 8 am



Prominent candidates in second phase polling of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017

X factor in Gujarat Assembly elections 2017

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, a precursor of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The first phase of voting for the 182-member house, held on December 9, covered 89 seats.A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to vote.The Gujarat contest is being seen as a prestige battle for Modi in his home state, where a reinvigorated Congress has sewed up a broad social coalition with prominent Patidar, OBC, and Dalit leaders in its bid to unseat the BJP in power for over two decades.The voting for second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 began at 8am on Thursday, in which 851 candidates, spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, will test their luck.The voting would end at 5 pm, and in total 2 crore 22 lakh voters will exercise their constitutional right. BJP veterans like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will also cast their votes in the second phase of polling.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley casts his vote, appeals voters to vote for 'vikas yatra' (journey of development)Prominent candidates in the fray for today's battle include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who iscontesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress.Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress, is seeking election from Radhanpur constituency. Lavingji Thakor of the BJP is contesting against him.Vadgam SC seat is another key constituency from where independent candidate Jignesh Mevani is fighting the election on Congress support against BJP's Vijay Chakravarti.In Maninagar, the constituency once represented by PM Modi, Congress has given ticket to foreign-educated young face Sweta Bhrambhatt against BJP's sitting MLA Suresh Patel. Modi had vacated the constituency after becoming the PM in 2014.Counting of votes will take place on December 18.The influential Patidar community, which accounts for around 12 per cent of the state's population, could prove to be the 'X factor' in the polls, in which Hardik Patel has pledged support to the Congress and appealed to the people to "uproot the BJP" this time.The elections, being viewed as precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, are a prestige battle for Modi, who helmed the campaign for the ruling BJP in his home state, and a litmus test for Gandhi, who spearheaded the campaign for the Congress.In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP had won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.(With agencies inputs)