Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara casts his vote in Rajkot, displays inked finger

The 29-year-old cricketer posed for the lensmen displaying his inked finger after voting. Pujara is an impressive form and has notched 1976 runs from 22 Tests in the last two years.
It wasn't clear whether the athlete came alone or with his family members to vote.
Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara casts his vote in Rajkot's Ravi Vidayalaya booth. #GujaratElection2017 @cheteshwar1 #GujaratRound1 https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ pic.twitter.com/OmS9cn9Dav
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 9, 2017
Some voting Machines (EVMs) in Rajkot were reportedly found faulty due to technical issues.
Prominent candidates for today's battle include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), and Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli).
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 09 Dec 2017 10:37 AM