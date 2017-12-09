 Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara casts his vote in Rajkot, displays inked finger
Updated: 09 Dec 2017 10:41 AM
Chesteshwar Pujara after casting vote. PIC/ANI.

New Delhi: India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was among the early voters in the city of Rajkot which went to polls on Saturday.

The 29-year-old cricketer posed for the lensmen displaying his inked finger after voting. Pujara is an impressive form and has notched 1976 runs from 22 Tests in the last two years.

It wasn't clear whether the athlete came alone or with his family members to vote.



Some voting Machines (EVMs) in Rajkot were reportedly found faulty due to technical issues.

Prominent candidates for today's battle include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), and Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli).

