Poll of polls: BJP set to retain Gujarat with 111 seats, Congress may get 69

According to the poll of polls, the BJP may win 111 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, while the Congress would get 69 seats. The poll of polls showed the BJP, which has been in power since 1995, as being able to retain Gujarat easily.The poll suggested the BJP will get 46 per cent vote share while the Congress will capture 42 per cent of votes. Other players will also get a sizable chunk of 12 per cent vote share.The ABP News-CSDS opinion poll had on Monday predicted that the BJP is likely to get 91-99 seats while the Congress may clinch 78-86 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. It projected that both the Congress and the BJP will get 43 per cent of the votes.In the Sahara-CNX's pre-poll survey, BJP was projected well ahead of the magic figure of 92 with the saffron party getting 128 seats out of 182 in upcoming elections. According to the survey, BJP will get 50 per cent vote share while the Congress may get 41 per cent.An opinion survey conducted by Times Now-VMR predicted an easy win for the BJP, but said the party will fall short of its ambitious 150-seat mark. The BJP is expected to secure 111 seats while the Congress will finish a distant second with 68 seats. The survey results revealed that the BJP will get 45 per cent of votes and the Congress will bag 40 per cent.The TV9-CVoter poll found that the BJP will likely lose six seats and the Congress will likely gain 12 seats compared to last Assembly elections bringing their tally to 109 and 73 seats in the 182-seat Assembly respectively. The opinion poll found that the Congress could get 42 percent of the vote share while the BJP will get 47 per cent of the votes.