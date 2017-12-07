Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Will Vijay Rupani Be CM Again? Find Out What Satta Bazaar Has To Say

Bookie rate:

About Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017:

There is a lot of activity in Satta Bazaar on whether Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Rupani will be Chief Minister again or not after the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017.If we talk about bookie rate, 40 paise is being offered on Vijay Rupani to take up the chief ministerial post again while 55 paise is riding on Nitin Patel’s election as CM.“Vijay Rupani is the hot favourite. His rate is 40 paise. Nitin Patel’s is 55 paise. No bets placed on any Congress leader,” a bookie said.If we talk about political parties then, according to Satta Bazaar, BJP is the winning.As per reports, there is Rs 500-600 crore Satta on Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.As per the Satta Bazaar, despite Congress giving a tough fight, BJP will win the polls.In other words, this market also believes that this time the election for BJP will not be a cakewalk.If we talk about numbers, according to Satta Bazaar, BJP will win between 101 and 103 seats. Congress will settle with only 71-73 seats. Other candidates will get somewhere around five to seven seats.If we talk about bookie rate, it is Rs 1.50 paisa for 110 seats, Rs 3.50 paisa for 125 seats and Rs 7 for 150 seats of BJP.For Congress, it is Rs 3 for 99-100 seats and Rs 1.10 paisa for 75 seats.Bookies are also predicting that BJP will win that is why its rate is less.The Gujarat Assembly polls 2017 will take place in two phases on December 9 and December 14.In the first phase, polling will happen in 89 Assembly constituencies and in the second phase polling will take place in 93 Assembly constituencies. Counting will take place on 18th December.