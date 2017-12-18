Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: To 'tease' opposition, BJP workers cut 'mushroom cake' as mark of celebration

To celebrate victory of BJP, in advance, in Gujarat and Himachal Assembly polls, party workers have brought "mushroom cake" in the party office in Delhi.Interestingly, OBC leader and Congress candidate Alpesh Thakore on last Tuesday had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disliked Gujarati food and was fond of Taiwanese mushrooms which cost Rs 80,000 per piece.In an effort to tease the opposition, it appears that BJP party workers have brought a "mushroom cake".Thakore also had alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat leaders siphoned off Rs 1,500 crore meant for Banaskantha flood victims.At an election rally, the Radhanpur candidate said: "Though the Prime Minister claims to be a common man, he is not so. He might claim his love for Gujarat but he dislikes Gujarati food."So he eats imported mushrooms from Taiwan priced at around Rs 80,000 a piece. He has five everyday."Thakore also accused the BJP of siphoning off the flood victims' entitled government benefits."The Rs 1,500 crore which was meant for the Banaskantha flood victims has not reached the beneficiaries but has found their way to the pockets of the Gujarat BJP leaders and workers."Thakore formed a front from the OBC community, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and called it the OSS Ekta Manch. Thereafter he joined hands with the Congress.