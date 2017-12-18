Gujarat Elections Results LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat victory matter of double joy for me, says PM Modi

Gujarat Elections Results 2017: The ruling BJP was on Monday set to retain power in Gujarat, just edging past the half-way mark in one of the most bitterly contested elections that saw the Congress improve its tally compared to five years ago.

Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 LIVE UPDATES:



Sadly, a few people who were hungry for power, they tried to sow the seeds of casteism. Gujarat has been rejecting those people and have rejected them again. We also have to be moe careful now on. Our Mantra remains 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' : PM



We took three decades to remove the poison of casteism from Gujarat. We took Gujarat on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' : PM



I compliment the people of Gujarat. There was so much misinformation. Congress was hatching all kinds of conspiracies. They mocked development also: PM



For me, Gujarat polls are a matter of double joy. I am so happy that after I left the state, my colleagues there continued the good work: PM



BJP won all the seats it contested in 1989 Lok Sabha polls. We won most of the seats we contested in 1990. In 1995, in 1998, in 2002, in 2007 and in 2012 we won. We won most seats in Lok Sabha polls too: PM



Gujarat poll results are historical. In this day and age, for a party to keep winning for so long: PM





"I would like to give credit for this victory to the people of Gujarat, also give assurance that in the coming 5 years BJP will work towards what the people of the state want" says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani



My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’ greatest strength is its decency & courage: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi



BJP vote share has risen by 10% in Himachal Pradesh: BJP chief Amit Shah



There's an 8% difference in vote share which is enormous: BJP chief Amit Shah



There was no tough fight in Gujarat, we won comfortably: BJP chief Amit Shah





#ABPResults #GujaratVerdict #HimachalResults The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi



#ABPResults I don't care about seats of Congress party. Point is whether every vote has gone to the right candidate or not, says @HardikPatel_



#ABPResults Hardik Patel alleges EVM tampering in Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, where the margin of loss is less



"I express my gratitude to the people of Vadgam for all their support. Now I will raise the voice of Gujarat's discriminated sections in the assembly," says # JigneshMevani who is leading by 19696 votes from Vadgam

Gujarat Minister Chimanbhai Sapariya trailing from Jamjodhpur to Congress's Rameshbhai Kalariya



Gujarat 182/182 seats - The gap between BJP and Congress is now reduced to 18, latest trends indicate. BJP 99 - Cong 81 - Othrs 2



First reaction of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat and Himachal poll results, tells party MPs in Parliament that he's "not disappointed" with the verdict.



Patidar leader Hardik Patel to address a press conference at 2:30 pm on Gujarat Verdict



BJP candidates ahead in 5 out of 7 seats in Mehsana - a Patidar stronghold





"It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development," says Union Min. Smriti Irani, on a question about Congress giving a tough fight she said, "jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker's hard work & the people who trusted development" (ANI)





Congress' Arjun Modhwadia loses by 2,000 votes from Porbandar



EC Official trends: BJP leading on 105 seats, Congress on 69, Bhartiya Tribal Party on 2, NCP on 1 & Independent candidates on 4 seats. #GujaratElection2017



Congress' Arjun Modhwadia trailing by 1800 votes from Porbandar





#ABPResults Vijay Rupani has won by over 21,000 votes from Rajkot West.



#ABPResults Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the Parliament, flashes victory sign



Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani contesting on a Congress ticket leads from Vadgam seat



BJP's Rakesh Shah wins Ellis Bridge seat in Ahmedabad



Deputy CM Nitin Patel to @abpnewstv - I am confident of making a comeback. Will win with a comfortable margin. No PAAS agitation effect can be seen. People of Gujarat have voted for development



BJP crosses century mark, ahead in 105 seats while Congress leading in 74. Others 3



Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani leading by 7600 votes from Rajkot West, at the end of Counting round 3 (ANI



EC Official trends for # HimachalPradeshElections2017: Virbhadra Singh leading by 1162 votes in Arki (ANI)



#ABPResults Too early to comment, let's wait for some more time. But the mood is in favour of Congress: AICC general secretary and Gujarat party in-charge Ashok Gehlot



Sensex down by 650 points



Gujarat - 3 big leaders of Congress trailing - Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi), Arjun Modhvadia (Porbandar), Siddharth Patel (Dabhoi)



BJP's Nitin Bhai Patel leading by 594 votes from Mahesana





BREAKING NEWS - #ABPResults Gujarat 169/182-seats - Congress takes lead 85-81 l Others 3



#ABPResults Gujarat 169/182-seats - Congress and BJP tied at 83 seats each l Others at 3



#ABPResults l Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani trailing from Rajkot (W) seat



# ABPResults Gujarat 165/182-seats - Neck-and-neck fight in # Gujarat as Congress comes closer to BJP's tally l BJP ahead in 86 seats, Congress+ in 75 l Others 4



BREAKING - #ABPResults Initial trends l Gujarat 154/182-seats l BJP gets majority, ahead in 92 seats while Congress+ in 58, Others at 4



#ABPResults Initial trends l Gujarat 135/182-seats - BJP (82) 10 seats away from attaining majority , Congress+ at 52 l Others 1



# ABPResults Initial trends l Gujarat 48/182-seats - Congress overtakes BJP l BJP 25 l Cong 23

# ABPResults Initial trends l Gujarat 11/182-seats - BJP leading in 8 seats while Congress+ in 3

Counting of votes begin



#Visuals from BJP Office in #Gandhinagar ahead of counting of votes for all 182 assembly seats in the state, to begin at 8 AM #GujaratElection2017



Counting of votes to take place from 8 am



After taking up the role of Congress President, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hosted a dinner for party MPs and senior leaders as well as leaders of opposition parties.



Election Commission officials said the Bharatiya Janata Party, on course for its sixth consecutive win, had bagged 58 seats and was leading in 41 while the Congress had won 50 and was forging ahead in 27 more. Smaller parties and independents had won three seats and were leading in three.While the BJP celebrated all across Gujarat and in Delhi, the 99-seat tally was far less than the 150 BJP President Amit Shah had set for the party to win and 16 less than what it got in 2012 despite intense campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The Congress, its campaign led by its now President Rahul Gandhi, was poised to finish with a tally of 77, 16 more than what it bagged five years ago.

The Congress, its campaign led by its now President Rahul Gandhi, was poised to finish with a tally of 77, 16 more than what it bagged five years ago.Outside Parliament, a beaming Modi flashed a V sign to celebrate the victory in his home state. Senior BJP leaders taunted Rahul Gandhi and said the result proved that the people had embraced the Gujarat model of development.But the BJP's overall vote share in the state plunged from 60.11 per cent notched in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to 49 per cent, indicating a sharp erosion in support base in a state which the party considers its fortress.The vote share of the Congress, which joined hands with Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakore, soared from 33.45 per cent of 2014 to 41.5 per cent.Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani brushed aside reports of BJP's waning support, saying the winner was always the king. "Jo jeeta wo hi Sikander."As the vote count began across Gujarat at 8 a.m., at one point the Congress leads went past the BJP's, giving a scare to the ruling party and sending the stock markets plunging down.The BJP, however, managed to recover lost ground and eventually went past the half-way mark of 92 seats needed to control the 182-member House.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West) and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (Mehsana) trailed to the Congress early in the day before bouncing back and winning. While Rupani won by 50,412 votes, Patel's victory margin was 7,951 votes.The BJP also held on in most seats affected by the Patidar agitation demanding job quotas, provoking community leader Hardik Patel to complain about faulty Electronic Voting Machines.While the BJP dominated over the Congress in South, Central and North Gujarat, the Congress held the upper hand in the sprawling Saurashtra/Kutch region.The BJP also proved its sway over urban centres while the Congress seats came mostly from rural regions.All Congress Chief Ministerial contenders lost -- Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi), Arjun Modhwadia (Bokhiria) and Siddharth Patel (Dabhoi).But the BJP suffered a setback in Unjha constituency which includes Modi's hometown Vardana where he grew up.The Gujarat election was held on December 9 and 14 and was marked by a viciousness that pitted Prime Minister Modi against the Congress, including his predecessor Manmohan Singh.Modi had been the Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 until he became the Prime Minister in 2014. It was the first Assembly election in Gujarat after Modi shifted to New Delhi.