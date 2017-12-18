Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: 'Congress will come out with flying colours,' says Ashok Gehlot

Congress party will get successful in Gujarat and Himachal elections, said Ashok Gehlot on Monday amid counting of votes in both the states.Presently, Congress is ruling in Himachal Pradesh while Gujarat has BJP government.In HP, there is a government of Congress under Virbhadra Singh, the longest-serving and 4th Chief Minister of the state.Prem Kumar Dhumal was the former CM from the BJP. He was declared the chief ministerial face of the BJP towards the end of the campaign.HP Legislative Assembly is the unicameral legislature and the present strength of the Vidhan Sabha is 68.Interestingly, highest ever polling of 74.61 percent was recorded in the 2017 state assembly elections and women outnumbered men by nearly 1 lakh votes.In Himachal, from each assembly constituency, one polling station will be randomly selected for counting of VVPATs slips.