Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: 'Congress coming back to power,' says OBC leader Alpesh Thakor

On Monday, he said that people of Gujarat want change.Interestingly, his comments came just before the counting of votes in Gujarat.The 40-year-old OBC leader is now the Congress candidate from Radhanpur in Patan district, where he is taking on BJP's Lavangji Thakor.Thakor sounded confident about his party, which is in the opposition for over two decades, winning this election."It is a matter of happiness for me that I was the first voter to cast vote at my polling booth. We are committed to change the kind of politics happening in the state."The Congress is set to form the next government that will work for the poor, farmers, women and all sections of the society," he told reporters after casting his vote on Thursday.(With PTI inputs)