 Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: 'Congress coming back to power,' says OBC leader Alpesh Thakor
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: 'Congress coming back to power,' says OBC leader Alpesh Thakor

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: 'Congress coming back to power,' says OBC leader Alpesh Thakor

The 40-year-old OBC leader is now the Congress candidate from Radhanpur in Patan district, where he is taking on BJP's Lavangji Thakor.

By: || Updated: 18 Dec 2017 07:35 AM
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: 'Congress coming back to power,' says OBC leader Alpesh Thakor

Image: Alpesh Thakor (L) with Congress president Rahul Gandhi (R)/PTI-File

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has said that time for BJP in Gujarat is over and Congress is coming to power in the state.

On Monday, he said that people of Gujarat want change.

Interestingly, his comments came just before the counting of votes in Gujarat.

The 40-year-old OBC leader is now the Congress candidate from Radhanpur in Patan district, where he is taking on BJP's Lavangji Thakor.

Thakor sounded confident about his party, which is in the opposition for over two decades, winning this election.

"It is a matter of happiness for me that I was the first voter to cast vote at my polling booth. We are committed to change the kind of politics happening in the state.

"The Congress is set to form the next government that will work for the poor, farmers, women and all sections of the society," he told reporters after casting his vote on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Gujarat elections: 100 per cent match in random vote count on EVMs and VVPAT slips

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky SLAMMED Shilpa ...
MOVIES
CONGRATS! Enrique Iglesias, girlfriend blessed with TWINS
VIDEO
In Graphics: REVEALED! Here's The REAL Reason why Hiten ...