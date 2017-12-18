 Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: BJP's Rakesh Shah wins from Ellisbridge constituency in Ahmedabad
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: BJP's Rakesh Shah wins from Ellisbridge constituency in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: BJP's Rakesh Shah wins from Ellisbridge constituency in Ahmedabad

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1998, he was served as the Party President of Ahmedabad city (Karnavati Mahanagar) for two terms.

By: || Updated: 18 Dec 2017 11:07 AM
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: BJP's Rakesh Shah wins from Ellisbridge constituency in Ahmedabad

Image: Rakesh Shah/Courtesy-Wikipedia

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Results: The first confirmed result from Gujarat elections have come in which Rakesh Shah of BJP has won from Ellisbridge constituency in the Ahmedabad district.


A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1998, he was served as the Party President of Ahmedabad city (Karnavati Mahanagar) for two terms.

He was also the Treasurer of the saffron party, Ahmedabad city, from 2006 to 2009 and was the Paldi Ward Councillor for two terms.

The counting of votes is taking place in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP is ruling the state since past 20 years. And this time also is heading towards making government.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Driverless metro train rams into wall during trial run

trending now

VIDEO
125 crore people can see development except Rahul Gandhi, says ...
TV
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani writes an emotional post ...
MOVIES
CONGRATS! Enrique Iglesias, girlfriend blessed with TWINS