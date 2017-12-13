Gujarat elections this time is a one-sided contest, BJP will be surprised: Rahul Gandhi

A day before the second phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 on Thursday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave exclusive interview to our Gujarati news channel ABP News in which he exuded confidence of a Congress victory."This time I felt there's a lot of anger in people of Gujarat. PM Modi and the BJP could not deliver the vision they promised.The sentiment has completely changed," Rahul told ABP Asmita.Rahul said the elections this time is a one-sided battle and the results will surprise the BJP. "I have been observing the mood since 3 to 4 months and the tempo is rising day by day."On Modi often referring to Congress-mukt Bharat in his speeches, Rahul said if he wishes that to happen then why does he in half of his speeches devote time to Congress.The controversy erupting on his party's senior leader calling PM Modi 'neech', Rahul said, "the political discourse needs to shift, it has to be clean and not filthy despite parties having ideological differences. I told Mani Shankar Aiyarji such language can't be used against a PM even if the latter is using foul words"PM's comments against his predecessor Manmohan Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats were unacceptable and doesn't suit the PM who is representing India, Rahul asserted.The prime minister had insinuated that Manmohan Singh was colluding with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls. Manmohan had also shot a letter saying Modi was setting a "dangerous precedent" with his "ill-thought transgression" and asked him to apologise to the nation.Rahul Gandhi was elected the president of the Congress party on Monday. He took reins of the grand old party from the hands of his mother Sonia Gandhi. Rahul is putting up a spirited campaign in Modi's home-turf where pollsters still have given BJP the edge.The result of two-phased Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017 will be declared on December 18. Presently, BJP is ruling the state and Congress, with the help of Hardik Patel, is trying hard to arm twist political power from the saffron party.