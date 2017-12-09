 Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Polling Ph-1: 'We are confident, no question of any challenge (from Congress),' says Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017 Polling Phase 1: "People should come out in large numbers to vote," Vijay Rupani said.

Image: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani/Twitter

New Delhi: Just before casting his vote for Gujarat Assembly elections polling phase 1, state chief minister Vijay Rupani, like PM Narendra Modi, appealed voters to vote.

"People should come out in large numbers to vote," he said.

Responding to a question about challenge from Congress party he said, "We are very confident, no question of any challenge."

Just before the polling for the phase one of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed people to vote.

"Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turn out in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," tweeted Modi.

Polling is taking place in Saurashtra and South Gujarat on Saturday where 977 candidates will try their luck on 89 seats. There are around 2.12 crore voters.

Maximum candidates contesting on a seat are 27 from Jamnagar rural and minimum are three from Jhagadia and Gandevi.



Second phase polling is on 14th December and counting of votes will take place on 18 December.

